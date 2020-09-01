Master P Launching Food Brand To Replace Aunt Jemima And Uncle Ben’s

Master P is taking on a new venture and this time will include food. The rapper turned sports star, has announced he is ready to drop Uncle P’s Louisiana Seasoned brand. The brand will included pancake mix, syrup, white rice, grits, beans, noodles and oatmeal.
The entrepreneur told CNN that he had always assumed brands like Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's were Black-owned. It wasn't until recently, when some brands began to be phased out for perpetuating harmful racial stereotypes, that he learned about their problematic histories — and decided to do something about it. His new line of "Uncle P's Louisiana Seasoned" food products includes rice, beans, grits, pancake mix, syrup and oatmeal. A portion of the profits will go towards educating inner city kids and assisting elderly people in Black communities across the United States. "When you look at Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, a lot of those products are mockeries of African-American people and couldn't even feed our communities. With Uncle P, the more we make, the more we give. When you doing right, blessings keep coming! No idea is a whack idea. Get you some product @askfly1