Master P Launching Food Brand To Replace Aunt Jemima And Uncle Ben’s

Master P is taking on a new venture and this time will include food. The rapper turned sports star, has announced he is ready to drop Uncle P’s Louisiana Seasoned brand. The brand will included pancake mix, syrup, white rice, grits, beans, noodles and oatmeal.

“The entrepreneur told CNN that he had always assumed brands like Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s were Black-owned. It wasn’t until recently, when some brand began to be phased out for perpetuating harmful racial stereotypes, that he learned about their problematic histories– and decided to do something about it,” Master P captioned the Instagram post, highlighting the brand.

