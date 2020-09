Travis Scott and McDonald’s are cooking up something major!

Scott and the retail chain announced the partnership Thursday on social media.

“Cactus Jack for McDonald’s,” Scott captioned the tweet.

According to a press release from McDonald’s “ From September 8th through October 4th McDonald’s is taking it up another level, as cultural sensation Travis Scott’s favorite meal is offered at restaurants all across the U.S.”

