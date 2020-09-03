Diva’s Daily Dirt: Did Mike Tyson Push Naomi Campbell Out Of A Moving Car!?

Did Mike Tyson Push Naomi Campbell Out Of A Moving Car!?

Chris Rock and Naomi Campbell linked up via Youtube and things got a little spicy when the comedian brought up one of those crazy nights involving Mike Tyson…

The two jokingly recall a time where Iron Mike may have pushed her out of a car while it was moving.

Travis Scott Announces New Partnership W/ McDonald’s, Releasing The ‘Cactus Jack Meal’

Houston rapper Travis Scott has just announced a new collaboration with McDonalds! Starting next Tuesday, September 8th the “Cactus Jack Meal” will be available for just $6! Appareantly it is the “SICKO MODE” rappers facvorite meal. It features a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce, with a medium fry, BBQ Sauce, and a Sprite, all for $6. It will be available at the fast-food chain until October 4th.

