Adrian Peterson Reacts to Sudden Release: ‘I Still Have A Lot in Me”

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Football Team shook up the football world Friday with the surprising release of veteran running back Adrian Peterson less than a week before the 2020 NFL regular season kicks off.

Hall of Fame RB Adrian Peterson to me on Washington release: “It caught me by surprise. I was having a strong camp. It was showing up on film, taking #1 reps all the way to this week. I just got notified by the running backs coach yesterday that they want to give these…. [ 1/4] — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 4, 2020

[Cont] “..young guys some reps, but I didn’t know I was going to get cut, there was no indication. Today (Ron) Rivera just said this is always tough, but yes we’re gonna release you & go with this offensive style. I respect coach. Look (Antonio) Gibson is a hell of a talent…2/4 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 4, 2020

[Cont] “…This system really fits him. I feel like I can do that pony style too, more as a receiving back. We were all working on it, but they really want one main guy to do it & they drafted Gibson for it. Trust me, I still have a lot in me, more to strive for & do again…3/4 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 4, 2020

[Peterson to me cont] “…even when there’s doubt. I feel strong & I can build on that as the season wears on. I’ll do it again.” 4/4 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 4, 2020

The Athletic‘s Washington beat reporter, Ben Standing, joined The TEAM980’s Kevin Sheehan to discuss the sudden release of the sure Hall of Famer.

It’s anybody’s guess where Peterson will land but at the age of 35, the veteran free agent will most likely try and hook up with a contender to chase that Super Bowl ring that has always eluded him. Maybe he even joins the Tom Brady party down in Tampa like Leonard Fournette did this week after the Jacksonville Jaguars released their own former First Round pick. Peterson will enter the 14th season of his NFL career with a championship being the only glaring thing missing from his surefire Hall of Fame resume that includes Rookie of the Year and NFL MVP to go with 7-Pro Bowl selections and 4 All-Pro selections. Peterson also holds the NFL single game rushing record with 296 yards against the then-San Diego Chargers in 2007.

Washington had claimed all through camp that Peterson was the starter, especially after Derrius Guice’s domestic violence charges led to his release earlier this summer. However, AP’s release means the team is clearly confident in former Stanford standout Bryce Love and their 2020 3rd round pick Antonio Gibson shouldering the load this season. Either one of those options significantly makes the backfield, led by 2nd year starter Dwayne Haskins, that much younger but also inexperienced. Time will tell if that lack of veteran leadership in the backfield will have a negative effect on the offense.

