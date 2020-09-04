James Bond has always been known for keeping company with baddies but the women in ‘No Time To Die’ are taking things up a notch. The film, which was being celebrated as part of the #BOND25 campaign to celebrate the storied franchise, suffered a huge delay this year due to coronavirus, and saw its release date pushed to November. On Thursday, MGM Studios released a brand new explosive trailer for the film. We got excited when we saw the female leads Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas getting in on quite a bit of action. Check out the new trailer below:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

‘No Time To Die’ is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga with a screenplay from Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Longtime Bond producers Michael G. Wilson, p.g.a. and Barbara Broccoli, p.g.a. are back on the job and the ensemble cast includes Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M”. The film also stars Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen. The score album is being released on DECCA RECORDS.

Are you excited for this new Bond film?

Do The Ladies Run This?! Lashana Lynch And Ana De Armas Put In WORK In All New ‘No Time To Die’ Trailer [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: