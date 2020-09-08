CLOSE
Did Summer Walker And London On Da Track End Their Relationship, Again?

It looks like Summer Walker and producer, London on Da Track have decided to split, again. Summer posted a telling message on the Instagram Stories feature of  her secondary IG page @galactawhore.

“I really thought this was gonna be a good year, but it turned out to be the WORST YEAR EVER.Literally like the saddest day of my life. I have the worst taste in men, I like literally find my childhood trauma and then date it,” Summer posted in her stories.

 

It also appears the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Do you think Summer and London On Da Track will get back together?

