‘Black Panther’ & ’42’ Film Screenings On Black Lives Matter Plaza

The world was shocked by the passing of our forever hero Chadwick Boseman. Many have chosen different ways to pay homage to Boseman but for the majority rewatching his films has been a popular choice. Occupy D.C., a local organization focused on ending police brutality, holding politicians accountable, and ensuring the mental and physical health of civil rights activists, has announced they will be screening Black Panther and 42 to honor Chadwick and these two great roles he played.

This event is free and a part of Occupy D.C.’s Watch & Learn series. So come out this Friday, September 11th, to Black Lives Matter Plaza at 7:30pm for this double feature. Please bring a chair or mat, a mask, and a friend!

