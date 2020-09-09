Diva’s Daily Dirt: Tamar Braxton Claims Her Fiance Threatened Her With A”Murder-Suicide”

TORY LANEZ TEXT MEGAN THEE STALLION

So it looks like Tory Lanez texted Megan Thee Stallion apologizing after the night of the alleged incident. According to TMZ, Tory said he felt horrible and offered an explanation about why it happened:

“I know you prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want you to know that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.” He also adds that he was “too drunk” as an explanation.

As the conversation continues, Tory goes on to reiterate that drunkenness was the cause of his violent actions, “cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”

Another ‘Black-ish’ spin-off is in the works!

Another Black-ish spin off is being added to the growing empire. Welcome “Old-ish” to the franchise. Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis, who both star in Black-ish will be the stars of their own spin off. According to reports, ‘Old-ish’ will follow their characters Ruby and Earl as they give love a second chance and move in together in a LA neighborhood. Are you here for it?

