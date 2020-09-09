Travis Scott Adds Some Flavor To His McDonald’s Collaboration With a Ton of Merch

As if the Travis Scott Jordan 1s and the Cactus Jack Air Max 270s with its accompanying merch didn’t send his fans into a frenzy– the Houston rapper’s got more heat on the way.

No, we still haven’t gotten any word on his next album, but thanks to his latest partnership with McDonald’s he dropped some tees outfitted with the golden arches logo and the action figure from the 90210 video that we all wish was included in a Happy Meal.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” said Travis Scott. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

And now that world includes fresh tees, hoodies, jean shorts, hats, and even rugs with McDonald’s menu on it.

This collab is so huge for Scott because he’s the first celeb to be put on the menu in over 30 years– the last was Michael Jordan in 1992. We’re not sure if its related, but included in the offering is a nod to the McDonald’s All-American Game which includes a basketball uniforms and a matching ball.

For those looking for cool nostalgic pieces, there’s also a nugget pillow, a lunch tray that will take you right back to elementary school, and a vintage metal lunch box done up in the signature Cactus Jack brown. All of these items and more are available on the Cactus Jack Webstore with varying shipping dates between 4 to 12 weeks.

If you still haven’t hit up your local McDonald’s, make sure you do to cop the Travis Scott meal which consists of fresh beef Quarter Pounder with Cheese, bacon, and lettuce; medium Fries with BBQ sauce, and a Sprite.

The Travis Scott Meal will be offered at participating McDonald’s from September 8 through October 4.

Get a better look at the merch below:

