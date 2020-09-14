Big Sean Takes #1 Spot With ‘Detroit 2’

A congratulations is in order for rapper Big Sean as he has picked up the #1 slot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Sean’s Detroit 2 received credit for 103,000 equivalent album unites. Sean took to Twitter, Saturday to thank fans for the love saying, “My goal was to inspire YOU to turn yourself up in all ways, Mind, Body, n Soul. Life isn’t promised as we can see, so HAVE FUN and thank you so much for the #1 album for a 3rd time in a row. Let’s KEEP GOING, Why Would I stop?!”

Congratulations Big Sean!

