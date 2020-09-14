Westside Gunn Says There Is No Griselda Vs. TDE & Dreamville Beef

Griselda Records has transformed its consistent underground grind into a major label partnership all while releasing music at a rapid clip. In a 2019 interview, Westside Gunn spoke about his crew’s productivity in comparison to TDE and Dreamville in what some thought was in an offensive manner, but he says that’s not the case.

Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher, the core members of Griselda, joined Elliott Wilson’s Rap Radar with Brian “B-Dot” Miller for a wide-ranging chat about the crew’s rise, their proper Shady Records debut album WWCD, and more.

When comparing the crew’s output and quality against the aforementioned labels, Gunn’s passion and confidence boasts were apparently misunderstood as a sign of arrogance.

“If you’re gonna name the TDEs and the Dreamvilles then what the f*ck is Griselda then,” Gunn asked, this after naming the number of projects the crew put out last year and the acclaim they received.

Via Twitter, WSG made sure to restate his feelings about the interview and the statements made, doing so by captioning a retweet of the meeting in question from Wilson

“It was ALOT of controversy after this interview they tried to make it seem like I was starting beef w/ TDE & Dreamville when in actuality I had &have nothing but [love] for them n*ggas..since then Bro dropped 3x I’ve Dropped 2x, Benny bout to drop then I’m dropping[]again was I wrong[?[, Gunn tweeted.

It was ALOT of controversy after this interview they tried to make it seem like I was starting beef w/ TDE & Dreamville when in actuality I had &have nothing but ❤️for them niggas..since then Bro dropped 3x I’ve Dropped 2x, Benny bout to drop then I’m droppingagain was I wrong 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/E76oPuVWVk — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) September 13, 2020

