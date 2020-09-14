Over the weekend, a viral video surfaced showing officers in Georgia beating a Black man for purportedly not showing his ID was set to be fired, the Clayton County sheriff announced Sunday. The victim of the clear case of police brutality was identified as Roderick Walker, who was arrested and booked on two separate counts of obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and two separate counts of battery.
Attorney Gerald Griggs fills us in on the horrific details, what’s to happen next, and why he and so many others are demanding the release of Roderick Walker. We will keep you updated with the latest developments surrounding this story.
Why Attorney Gerald Griggs Is Calling For The Release Of Roderick Walker [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com