CLOSE
Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

DJ Khaled Partners With ESPN AND Monday Night Football As Music Curator

DJ Khaled is getting another one! The “Pop Star” artist took to Twitter to announce he has teamed up with ESPN and Monday Night Football to curate music for promotional spots, pre-game and more.

“Welcome @ESPN and @ESPNDeportes to the WE THE BEST family. All season long I’m bringing the hottest music to the world during Monday Night Football. TAP IN,” Khaled shared with fans on Twitter.

 

According to ESPN, Khaled will select songs that will “reflect the energy, intensity and storylines” of the games. You will be able to check out his music choices on September 28.

20/20 , DJ Khaled , ESPN , monday night football , Twitter

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 14th)
Celebrity Connected pre-Oscar gifting suite - Arrivals
69 photos
More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close