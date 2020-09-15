John Wall 7th Annual Back To School Giveaway [Photos & Video]

| 09.15.20
John Wall Family Foundation

Source: BreAnna Holmes / Radio One Digital

Despite everything that has happened with John Wall recently, he has continued to show love to his community. Wall has said numerous times that the DMV is his second home and he truly cares for this city. This year The John Wall Family Foundation held its annual back to school giveaway to get students ready for their new-look school year. Social distancing, masks, and gloves were all enforced. See images from the event below…

 

 

 

