The Impact Of Quarantine On Relationships [VIDEO]

2020 has taken a tole on everyone in one shape or the other. One thing specifically the quarantine has been impacting at a higher rate is relationships. We we’re joined by relationship therapist Spirit to discuss why this is, and what couples can do about it.

During our conversation, we brought Billy Sorrells wife, Coco, to open up about some of the specific issues they have been dealing with as a couple since the quarantine. Spirit offered up some advice after hearing both them open up about their issues, but the biggest lesson from this whole conversation is the importance to open up to your significant other, listen, and actually hear them out, especially in these trying times that can lead to other stresses to surface.

