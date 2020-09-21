Foot Locker Turning Stores Into Temporary Voter Registration Sites

The next time you pop into a Footlocker, you may notice things look a little different.

The store, known for their shoes, will turn their more than 2,000 stores into temporary voter registration sites. Starting Tuesday, September 22, registration kiosks will be placed in stores to encourage more than 4 million Americans to register to vote.

The kiosks will allow people to check their voter status, register to vote or sign up for election reminders.

Are you registered to vote?

BREAKING. Over 2000 Foot Locker stores are now voter registration sites

