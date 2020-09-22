Tamar Braxton Takes To Instagram To Thank God For Saving Her Life

Singer, Tamar Braxton is breaking her silence after news broke that her ex-boyfriend David Adefeso filed for a restraining order. In a post to Instagram, the Braxton Family Values star thanks God for saving her life.

“God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart. Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted,” Tamar captioned the post.

Tamar was hospitalized earlier this year after an alleged suicide attempt. Lets keep her and the entire Braxton family lifted.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: