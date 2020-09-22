Tamar Braxton Takes To Instagram To Thank God For Saving Her Life

Singer, Tamar Braxton is breaking her silence after news broke that her ex-boyfriend David Adefeso filed for a restraining order. In a post to Instagram, the Braxton Family Values star thanks God for saving her life.
God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart. Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light. Ladies, have you ever felt like you put all your time and love into your children, job, relationship and family but often forget to love yourself? That is where I have been for the past few years. I believe I have put a lot of time and effort in loving and giving my all to everything else but myself. I have allowed myself to stay in toxic situations including work environments. I’ve allowed my talents to be used for the wrong reasons. I have allowed myself to be used in too many “angry black girl” narratives. I’m not angry at all. I have been battling mental health for some time now, and Let me tell y’all is not a joke. Nor is it a reason for anyone to call you “crazy”. I am praying for anyone that is on this same battle. I’ve realized in this time that the only thing I can control is the things I own. I want to personally fight for brown girls to have more ownership and not just be a slave to the industry. Black women are the unvalued and unprotected. I am on a never ending battle to be the best Tamar Braxton I can be. God has brought me through alot so I would like to pass it on to use my voice to help brown women and ALL women in these similar situations. We all have the opportunity to evolve. For now on it’s me vs me. ✨
Tamar was hospitalized earlier this year after an alleged suicide attempt. Lets keep her and the entire Braxton family lifted.