Sen. Kamala Harris Talks Systemic Racism, Veterans’ Rights, Voter Suppression, & More

| 09.22.20
Dismiss

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris calls into the Russ Parr Morning Show to answer listener questions on Veterans’ rights, voter suppression, COVID-19, and more.

Listen to the full interview above.

Have you registered to vote? If not, click here

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

HEAD TO THE RUSSPARRMORNINGSHOW.COM

Sen. Kamala Harris Talks Systemic Racism, Veterans’ Rights, Voter Suppression, & More  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2020)
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;
70 photos
More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close