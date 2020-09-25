CLOSE
Report: Inner Harbor Water Quality Improves, Still Not Ready For Swimming

Cityscape with skyscrapers of Baltimore skyline Maryland

Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty

You won’t be able to swim in the Inner Harbor anytime soon, but the good news is the water quality is getting better.

The Waterfront Partnership released its Harbor Heartbeat Report detailing the steps taken over the past 10 years to cut down on pollution and bacteria.

According to the report, majority of testing stations in Baltimore showed improved safety and you can even go swimming in some areas. However, the report said there still could be some dangerous spots.

Overall, officials hope fishing and swimming in the Inner Harbor will be possible in 2030.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Report: Inner Harbor Water Quality Improves, Still Not Ready For Swimming  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

