KYS CULTURE BASH SHOW: Popcaan talks US VISA, Working with Drake, Fixtape OVO ALBUM, + More

Popcaan talks with Ricky Platinum & DJ Trini about his new album “FIXTAPE!” Plus we find out how Popcaan linked up with Drake! Spotify has really been giving Popcaan trouble, and he wants things fixed! Also find out when Popcaan will be on US SOIL, right here on the KYS CULTURE BASH INTERNATIONAL SHOW!

Tune-in Every Sunday for the KYS Culture Bash is live on 93.9 WKYS with @djtrini202 & @rickyplatinum

