KYS CULTURE BASH SHOW: Popcaan talks US VISA, Working with Drake, Fixtape OVO ALBUM, + More

KYS Culture Bash
| 09.27.20
Dismiss
Popcaan KYS Culture Bash Interview

Source: Ricky Platinum / Radio One Digital

Popcaan talks with Ricky Platinum & DJ Trini about his new album “FIXTAPE!” Plus we find out how Popcaan linked up with Drake! Spotify has really been giving Popcaan trouble, and he wants things fixed! Also find out when Popcaan will be on US SOIL, right here on the KYS CULTURE BASH INTERNATIONAL SHOW!

Tune-in Every Sunday for the KYS Culture Bash is live on 93.9 WKYS with @djtrini202 & @rickyplatinum

RELATED: Protoje Talks New Album “In Search Of Lost Time” With Ricky Platinum & DJ Trini On The KYS Culture Bash Intl Show

RELATED: Tiwa Savage Joins The KYS Culture Bash To Talk Her New Album “Celia!”, Beyoncé Collaboration And More!

RELATED: Reggae Legend Buju Banton Culture Bash Interview With DJ Trini And Ricky Platinum

KYS Culture Bash

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2020)
Top three Virginia Democrats embroiled in scandal
71 photos
More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close