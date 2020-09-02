Protoje Talks New Album “In Search Of Lost Time” With Ricky Platinum & DJ Trini On The KYS Culture Bash Intl Show

Protoje talks about his new album “In Search Of Lost Time.” with Ricky Platinum & Dj Trini live on the KYS Culture Bash International Show! This new album gives you a fresh style to reggae music and Protoje shares with us in great detail how he got into the business! A nice vibe is created in this interview as we find out Protoje thoughts on the politician race currently in his home country, Jamaica!
Every Sunday tune into The KYS CULTURE BASH SHOW on 93.9 WKYS!
RELATED: Tiwa Savage Joins The KYS Culture Bash To Talk Her New Album “Celia!”, Beyoncé Collaboration And More!
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
More From KYSDC