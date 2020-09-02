Protoje Talks New Album “In Search Of Lost Time” With Ricky Platinum & DJ Trini On The KYS Culture Bash Intl Show

KYS Culture Bash
| 09.02.20
Protoje KYS Culture Bash Interview

Source: Ricky Platinum / Radio One Digital

Protoje talks about his new album “In Search Of Lost Time.” with Ricky Platinum & Dj Trini live on the KYS Culture Bash International Show! This new album gives you a fresh style to reggae music and Protoje shares with us in great detail how he got into the business! A nice vibe is created in this interview as we find out Protoje thoughts on the politician race currently in his home country, Jamaica!

KYS Culture Bash

