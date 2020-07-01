Reggae Legend Buju Banton Culture Bash Interview With DJ Trini And Ricky Platinum

Legendary Buju Banton makes an appearance on the KYS CULTURE BASH INTERNATIONAL Corner with Ricky Platinum & Dj Trini! Hear what Buju has to say about the current injustice and tragedies we are facing today. Last week Friday Buju released his brand new album entitled “UPSIDE DOWN 2020!” In this interview, you will get a better understanding of the full body of music.

