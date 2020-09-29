Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck.

After the miscarriage of justice that was Breonna Taylor’s indictment announcement or rather lacks thereof, the feeling towards Kentucky’s government might be at an all-time low with people of color. As spotted on Blavity activist Tamika Mallory went ten toes down on Daniel Cameron, the resident Attorney General for the city. On Friday, September 25 she spoke at a press conference where she took objection to his decision to place a higher value on concrete walls than Breonna’s life.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I want you to understand how wicked he is and how wicked this system is,” she said. Mallory also pointed to the fact that he had pledged his allegiance to the local police upon his original appointment. “Daniel Cameron is not here to protect citizens and to make the state of Kentucky safer,” Mallory stated. “But he was honest about one part. And that is that he is an advocate for police. And that he was going to be their voice and to do whatever is necessary to protect them.”

She would go on to speak to the elephant in the room regarding him turning his back on the Black community with the decision to not pursue legal action against the police who killed Taylor. “I thought about the ships that went into Fort Monroe and Jamestown with our people on them over 400 years ago and how there were also Black men on those ships that were responsible for bringing our people over here. Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sellout negros that sold our people into slavery.”

Tamika also made it clear she has no love for him; regardless of his race. “We have no respect for you,” she said. “No respect for your Black skin because all of our skin folk ain’t our kinfolk and you do not belong to Black people at all.”

SEE ALSO:

What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present To The Breonna Taylor Grand Jury?

Tamika Mallory Discusses The Aftermath Of The Breonna Taylor Case [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Tamika Mallory Calls On Rappers To Stop Working With Music Producer Who Defended Breonna Taylor’s Killers With Lies

#BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid 20 photos Launch gallery #BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid 1. Justice. For. Breonna. Taylor. pic.twitter.com/Zs4vl29LFN — COMMON (@common) September 23, 2020 1 of 20 2. This long-broken justice system continues to reveal how it “serves and protects” those in power, not the people & taxpayers that it continuously victimizes while claiming to protect. This ruling regarding the murder of Breonna Taylor is just the latest example. Absolute bullshit. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) September 23, 2020 2 of 20 3. I see the system won’t fight for you, so WE gotta fight for you 🙏🏾#BreonnaTaylor — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 23, 2020 3 of 20 4. “You are beautiful.”



“We love you.”



“We are here protecting you.”



Breonna Taylor activist says to children stepping out of their homes to witness march in Louisville.



pic.twitter.com/mZFxCfrHv5 — raf (@rafaelshimunov) September 23, 2020 4 of 20 5. They literally did the opposite of “say her name”. After investigating the killing of Breonna Taylor for 6 months, here is the 2-page indictment that was rendered against one officer for wanton endangerment. The indictment makes no explicit mention of her name #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/Vl90sxnhhA — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) September 23, 2020 5 of 20 6. Black faces in high places do not get a pass. We can’t allow McConnell’s former lawyer to misrepresent the function of a grand jury & pretend he doesn’t have authority as AG to bring charges against the officers who killed Breonna Taylor. — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) September 23, 2020 6 of 20 7. My thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Breonna Taylor today. Her loss remains immeasurable, and the continued lack of justice for her murder is inexcusable.



We owe it to her memory to demand a justice system that recognizes #BlackLivesMatter once and for all. 1/3 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) September 23, 2020 7 of 20 8. How can the Breonna Taylor grand jury reach its result? Because the officers who directly returned fire were operating under a series of SCOTUS precedents that made clashes between armed homeowners 1) lawful; 2) inevitable; and 3) unjust (short thread): https://t.co/1bLltoRLXF — David French (@DavidAFrench) September 23, 2020 8 of 20 9. 2 of the 3 officers who ended Breonna Taylor’s life will face no charges. 1 might get a slap on the wrist. The justice system is beyond broken – for Black people it never worked in the first place. It’s time to vote for transformative change. #SayHerName https://t.co/H1GJI7aAt5 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 23, 2020 9 of 20 10. Breonna Taylor’s killers are getting charged for putting OTHER people at risk and damaging property, not because they murdered her while she was sleeping. there’s nothing moral/legal about that and the fact that the issue isn’t being spoken about ?? don’t gloss over this — y/n⁷ (@simpyn_) September 23, 2020 10 of 20 11. Contrast the state’s attitude toward Breonna Taylor, who was *suspected* of involvement in street-level drug trafficking, with its attitude toward the bankers, when evidence exists tying them directly to multi-national drug cartels. https://t.co/JQZJZY90l5 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 23, 2020 11 of 20 12. So they charged one officer with shooting into the neighbouring apartment of Breonna Taylor but NOT for actually killing Breonna?

This the Most disrespectful outcome. — dvsn ÷ (@dvsn) September 23, 2020 12 of 20 13. Did I hear that correctly? Only one officer is being held remotely accountable and it's not for killing #BreonnaTaylor but instead for shooting apartments? It's never been clearer that this country considers property more valuable than Black life. https://t.co/um5E19D1pj — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) September 23, 2020 13 of 20 14. To be VERY CLEAR:



NO POLICE OFFICERS were charged with the murder of #BreonnaTaylor.



ZERO. NONE.



Breonna Taylor had nothing to do with even the frivolous indictment.



Ponder on that. Miscarriage of justice. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) September 23, 2020 14 of 20 15. This is another example of how our broken, racist justice system doesn't value Black lives.



Breonna Taylor deserves better than this. We won't give up until there is true justice. https://t.co/0ri1JnT0YM — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) September 23, 2020 15 of 20 16. Right now, Black parents all around our country are having another version of 'the talk'. They’re having to explain to their children that despite the broken and inhumane system, that their lives do matter. Tonight, I am praying for each of us and our nation. #BreonnaTaylor — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) September 23, 2020 16 of 20 17. She didn't deserve to die. She didn't need to die. AG Cameron believes her life didn't matter. I disagree.#BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/ybmD9zLpBz — Anomaly 🌹 🌻 (@spatial_anomaly) September 23, 2020 17 of 20 18. I am not proud of a country where an innocent Black woman can get killed while sleeping by police and they are not charged. #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor #BreonnaTaylor — David ex Trump voter for Biden Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 23, 2020 18 of 20 19. And the gag is, every single person that used Breonna Taylor’s name, image and body for a campaign, a magazine, a sale promoted and committed the same anti-Blackness we’re fighting against. Shame on every single one of you. I hope the guilt never leaves you. — simi (@simimoonlight) September 23, 2020 19 of 20 20. What happened today was not justice. Financial compensation won’t change that. One fall guy won’t change that. Breonna was murdered. Every one of the officers involved should be prosecuted for THAT crime.



justice for Breonna Taylor. pic.twitter.com/0bkEuVg732 — sa-roc (@sarocthemc) September 23, 2020 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading #BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid #BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid [caption id="attachment_910190" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jon Cherry / Getty[/caption] On Wednesday (Sept. 23), the Kentucky Attorney General revealed that a grand jury failed to indict all three officers involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor and giving just once officer a far lesser charge. One of the cops, Brett Hankison, was indicted. But for the charge of first-degree wanton endangerment, something that sounds like all he did was make a little boo-boo in murdering a Black woman in her sleep. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! As reported by CNN, Hankison was the lone officer charged among two others facing charges stemming from the fateful night that left the 26-year-old Taylor shot dead this past March. Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove managed to avoid justice after Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron told a media throng that the cops were “justified of their use of force” due to Taylor’s boyfriend firing at them first. “The decision before my office is not to decide if the loss of Breonna Taylor’s life was a tragedy,” Cameron stated. “The answer to that question is unequivocally, yes.” The city of Louisville, seemingly anticipating demonstrations and outrage from protestors already on the ground, saw businesses boarding up their stores as they brace for an impending onslaught. Via Twitter, the ACLU of Kentucky issued a pointed statement on its account regarding today’s decision. “Only 1 of the 3 officers who killed Breonna Taylor has been charged with a crime. None of the charges are related to her death. Once again, the state has denied that Black lives matter by failing to hold law enforcement accountable,” read one portion of the statement. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). ACLU KY continued with, “Today’s announcement comes more than six months after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in her own home. No officers were charged directly in her death.” On Twitter, the disappointment from observers mirrored that of Taylor’s family who hoped that their loved one’s death would be legally avenged to no avail. We’ve looked at some of the reactions on the social media network and listed them out below. https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1308870515659026433 — Photo: Getty SEE ALSO: One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s Murder Two Louisville Police Officers Shot During Protests HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE Continue reading #BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com