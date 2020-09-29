21 Savage & Metro Boomin Announce ‘Savage Mode 2’

Seems like just yesterday 21 Savage was in danger of being deported after authorities arrested him and learned of his immigrant status, but luckily the Atlanta rapper is still here and on the cusp of releasing his first project in quite some time.

4 years after releasing the Metro Boomin helmed Savage Mode, 21 Savage has announced that he and Metro Boomin will once again be riding together and releasing Savage Mode 2 this October 2nd. Yesterday the website for the highly anticipated project dropped with none other than Morgan Freeman himself narrating the spooky Halloween themed trailer on the site.

To get things really going a bunch of merchandise including a everyday attire, a book and even a face mask are available for purchase for hardcore fans of the collaboration.

Check out the cool trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking out Savage Mode 2 when it hits the digital shelves this Friday.

