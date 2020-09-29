A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, and Iggy Pop Catch A Vibe In Gucci’s New Tailoring Campaign

The only way to flex harder than rocking designer threads, is to have them tailored to a tee.

So Gucci gathered a few fashion (and music) figures in their own right– Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky & Iggy Pop– to spread the word on the new campaign. The Harmony Korine-directed clip is just as eclectic as you’d expect from the filmmaker. Iggy is joined by his parrot Biggy Pop, and Tyler who dance around inside a Mid-Century Modern home that’s somewhere on the West Coast while Rocky plays the usual cool guy.

The rappers –who are also friends– pulled up to the crib in a vintage Rolls Royce, with Rocking donning a overcoat that complemented with a yellow cross-body purse that we see Tyler swinging around later on. Tyler is rocking a “GG” link motif sweater vest, a striped blue shirt, and finished the look with checkered pants. Iggy Pop’s outfit is the craziest of all with his leopard print belted suit which adds a bit feminine sensibility to the old school collection.

Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci, spoke on why he chose the three men to star in the campaign noting that their differences were a strength.

“The result is a group campaign with three men who I believe had fun too. There is always this image of eccentricity, because they are in fact eccentric themselves,” explained Michele. “A certain type of fun is also portrayed and the idea of how one’s obsession with appearances can create a kind of common ground that can become a sort of brotherhood. It was beautiful to see these three men together, seemingly different but very similar.”

Michele is aware of how unexpected the new collection is– and that’s the point.

This is another chapter of this journey. With these campaigns, I am working on different ways of being elegant, and these three men embody this idea perfectly. I like to tell the story of elegance in completely arbitrary and unexpected ways,” he added. “Perhaps elegance is something in the air that sometimes you are not even ready for. Male elegance can be unpredictable and strange.

Peep shots from the collection above which includes a spaghetti party thrown by the legend that is Iggy Pop.

