Some people saw no problems, other people were scratching their head. Lore’l has some questions and feels she has to call cap after this story surfaced.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to Bossip.com, “Ryan Dorsey, ex-husband to late actress Naya Rivera is obviously still overcome with grief after her passing and he’s been spending all of his time with Riviera’s little sister, Nickayla Rivera, even moving in with her. According to The Daily Mail, Dorsey and Nickayla Rivera are cohabitating with Naya’s 4-year-old son Josey in a brand new home together.”

What are your thoughts about the whole situation?

SEE ALSO: 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Announce ‘Savage Mode 2’ With Trailer Narrated by Morgan Freeman [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested On Drug Charges In Baton Rouge

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Who’s Cappin?! Naya Rivera’s Ex Seen Holding Hands With Her Sister…And They Live Together? [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com