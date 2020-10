North Carolina rapper, J. Cole has some more new music coming before the end of 2020. The “Lion King On Ice” rapper teased on the Killedwardofficial Instagram stories, he’s ready to drop new music, but as his alter ego kill Edward.

“Damn been off for awhile but ima make sure we end 2020 something special,” J.Cole wrote. Going on to say,“Stay tuned hope y’all ready.”

J. Cole is dropping something by the end of the year, according to his Kill Edward IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/upf2ntyS3P — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 4, 2020

No details have been released on the exact date we can expect new music from Cole.

