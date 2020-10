If you have baby fever, you are going to love the picture Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart shared of baby, Kaori Mai.

Eniko took to Instagram to share a picture of her and Kevin’s beautiful baby girl.

“When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again. Or my girl you are everything I could’ve ever imagined plus more. My light,” Eniko captioned the post.

OMG! Kaori is so cute!

