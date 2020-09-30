It’s A Girl! Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Welcome Baby #2

Comedian Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Hart have just welcomed in the newest addition of the family, Kaori Mai Hart. The comedian’s wife posted on social media confirming that their daughter has arrived!

The power couple originally announced that Eniko was pregnant back in March. Kaori Mai will be accompanied by her three siblings Kenzo, Hendrix, and Heaven. Philly native Kevin Hart will have a lot more “laughing at my pain” moments as this is his second child with Eniko but has 4 children total.

Whew, may the force be with you Mr & Mrs. Hart!

RELATED: No Laughing Matter: Kevin Hart Reveals He Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year

RELATED: Kevin Hart, “If You Don’t Think White Privilege Is Real Your Blind” [Video]

Happy Birthday Kevin Hart! From Philly To World Tours [Photos] 19 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday Kevin Hart! From Philly To World Tours [Photos] 1. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 1 of 19 2. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 2 of 19 3. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 3 of 19 4. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 4 of 19 5. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 5 of 19 6. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 6 of 19 7. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 7 of 19 8. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 8 of 19 9. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 9 of 19 10. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 10 of 19 11. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 11 of 19 12. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 12 of 19 13. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 13 of 19 14. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 14 of 19 15. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 15 of 19 16. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 16 of 19 17. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 17 of 19 18. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 18 of 19 19. Kevin Hart Through The Years: From Philly To World Tours {Exclusive Photos} Source:false 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday Kevin Hart! From Philly To World Tours [Photos] Happy Birthday Kevin Hart! From Philly To World Tours [Photos]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

It’s A Girl! Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Welcome Baby #2 was originally published on rnbphilly.com