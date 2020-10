McDonald’s will be making another change to their menu. The fast-food chain announced they have plans to add bakery items to their menu starting October 28th.

The new items to the McCafe bakery menu will include an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll.

The new additions to the menu come as the fast-food chain pushes to increase sales after a decline due to COVID-19.

