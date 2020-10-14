Update: Nipsey Hussle’s “THE MARATHON CONTINUES” Trademark Lawsuit Battle

A trademark lawsuit was filed against the Crips, on behalf of the Nipsey Hussle’s estate.

Legal documents obtained by XXL magazine states, Blacc Sam, the legal representative of Nipsey Hussle’s estate, filed a legal complaint against the Crips street gang on Saturday (Oct. 10) over the rights to “The Marathon Continues” slogan.

RELATED: Crips File To Trademark Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon Continues’ Slogan

The trademark slogan filling date was December 14, 2014, and registered March 15, 2016. This document states that Samiel Asghedom (Blacc Sam) has a trademark for “The Marathon Clothing” for T-shirts, pants, socks, beanies, hats, sweatsuits, and varsity jackets. As well as clothing, but he also owns the rights to Marathon-related phrases, The Marathon Continues, The Marathon Clothing, The Marathon (Clothing), The Marathon Store, The Marathon (Store), Marathon OG, and Marathon Film in the United States.

Samiel has accused the organization of the filing trademark in May of 2019, for the name “The Marathon Continues” to be used in a manner outside of “The Marathon” brand and platform. Fast-forward to September of 2019, Crips, LLC filed another trademark for the ownership of the “The Marathon Continues” slogan to use on merchandise outside of the actual TMC brand.

RELATED: Lauren London Announces Details Of The Puma X The Marathon Continues Collection

On March 31, 2019, Nipsey Hussle was murdered outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. Two months after his death, the Crips organization filled its initial paper for trademark ownership. According to XXL and documents obtained, the Crips acknowledged to abandon their trademark slogan filing last year, but that never happened.

Nipsey’s estate is seeking a judgment that will order the Crips organization to destroy any of the merchandise using the trademark slogan.