Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. Being Sued for $250K

Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had A Baby Boy!

New mommy Nicki Minaj revealed on Instagram that she is madly in love with her baby boy! She thanked her celebrity friends like Beyonce and KimYe for all their gifts and well wishes during this time: (I would put link to her IG post here but im blocked so it won’t give me direct link)

Nicki has also been in the studio, she also just announced she’ll be on #SadaBaby’s #WholeLottaChoppas remix!

Welcome to the #BoyMomClub Mrs. Petty!

Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. Being Sued for $250K

According to new court documents, the young man, Bennett Sipes, informed the court that he believes the defendants should pay for his past and future pain and suffering, medical bills, lost future earnings, past and future emotional distress, and punitive damages.”

RELATED: Drake Is Being Sued For $250,000! Who’s Side Of The Story Do You Believe? [POLL]

It is unknown at this time what the impact of the brain injury will have on his loss of future earnings.

Bennett claims the alleged assault went down at Delilah Nightclub in Hollywood in March of 2018. It seems to have allegedly happened after Bennett went over to the VIP section area to speak to his girlfriend. The documents state Bennett witnessed Drake using a ‘throat slash’ hand gesture to motion his security, to which Bennett perceived it as an order to cause him harm.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: