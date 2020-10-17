Bela Dona Virtual Concert [WATCH]

Tonight at 9pm Bela Dona will hold an encore performance of their virtual concert exclusively on DCN Channel 16. You can watch live with the link below.

Bela Dona is proud to say Washington D.C. is the birthplace of this exciting and diverse all-female band, founded in September 2007. The high-energy concert-style presentation and dynamic musicianship exuded on stage are incomparable. Their unique style of Funk, Jazz, R&B, and Rock commands audiences and the meshing of the raw talents possessed by these seasoned musicians captivates all who see them perform. Individually, the breadth of experience of each band member ranges from formal training in jazz, classical, opera, gospel, and R&B, to touring and performing with artists such as Nile Rodgers, Regina Belle, Pieces of a Dream, Chaka Khan, Chuck Brown, High Five, Sugar Bear & EU, Salt & Pepa, Stephanie Mills, Michael Bolton, Elton John and many others. Collectively, Be’la Dona has had the pleasure of performing with Erykah Badu, Vivian Green, Avery Sunshine, KeKe Wyatt, Algebra Blessett, Melanie Fiona, Estelle, Rah Digga, Lil Mama, Goapole, Marsha Ambrosious, Chico DeBarge, Chrisette Michele, Howard Hewett, Case, Kurtis Blow, Doug E. Fresh, Biz Markie, Tony Terry, Tanya Blount, and Chuck Brown, as well as having the distinct honor of serving as the house band on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruise in 2014 and being deemed the official band for Beverly Bond’s, “Black Girls Rock Tour”, in 2011.

Watch The Concert Here: http://video.oct.dc.gov/DCN/

