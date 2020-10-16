Backyard Band And Don’t Mute DC Present Crank The Vote March & Live Concert

The Backyard Band has teamed up with Don’t Mute D.C. for an America-Atone Protest and Crank The Vote March Saturday, October 17th at 4pm. This is the 25th Anniversary of The Million Man March and The Backyard Band will be performing live on a float starting at Howard Theatre. This is a movement to mobilize the vote and to push America to Atone (make amends or reparation) for sins against Black and Indigenous People in America. The Band writes in a post on Instagram:

backyardband will be heard and our votes will matter as Dont Mute DC , @backyardband And partners organize and mobilize the masses on the 25 Year Anniversary Of The Million Man March as we all engage youth leaders, honor and have dialogue with woman and men who helped produce this Miraculous Day 25 years ago as we are set to let America know it’s time to Atone for thier treatment of Black People and Crank out the voter turnout for the 2020 election and beyond.

Those attending are required to wear a mask for the safety of themselves and others.

RELATED: Watch Backyard Band Bring That Crank To Your Home In LIVE Virtual Concert

Also On 93.9 WKYS: