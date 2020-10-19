CLOSE
Fetty Wap’s Brother Shot And Killed

Rapper, Fetty Wap’s brother was shot and killed late last week.  According to MSN, a deadly shooting in Patterson New Jersey took the life of Fetty’s brother, Twyshon Dephew. Fetty took to Instagram to remember the 26-year old.

He captioned the post, “ I love you lil bro my twin… RIP… I failed you bro Im sorry… I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that sh** never ring 3 times now its straight to vm I love you like bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro like wtf.”

 

 

No arrest have been made at this time.

R.I.P

