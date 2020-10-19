ATTN: Tré Burwell Is Missing

WKYS family we need your help to locate our fam @treburwell.

He was last seen in the DC area on Saturday 10/17 at 7am. He was driving a Black 2018 Chrysler 300 with Maryland tags. License plate number 3DM4559

Tré is 21 years old. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 178 pounds with Brown Eyes. He has Blonde and Green locs and a nose ring.

If you have seen Robert “ Tré “ Burwell or his vehicle please contact Prince George’s County Police at 301-352-1200

