First Look At Chadwick Boseman’s Last Film “Ma Rainey Black Bottom” Drops

We learned of the tragic passing of our beloved “Black Panther,’ Chadwick Boseman earlier this year in August. The movie star passed away at the age of 43 from stage 4 colon cancer and fans around the world are mourning his loss. While the internet has had their theories on how the sequel to “Black Panther,’ will be filmed with Chadwick missing, he still had other projects coming down the pipeline. Netflix just dropped the first official trailer to his last film featuring Viola Davis called “Ma Rainey Black Bottom.”

The film is based on August Wilson’s award-winning play with the same name. Boseman plays Ma Rainey’s love interest Levee. The movie is set in 1927 as the musicians deal with race, music, and love. The movie is set to stream on Netflix on December 18th. Rest in Peace to Chadwick Boseman.

