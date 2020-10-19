The Lo’ Down: Jennifer Lopez Faces Criticism For Calling Herself A ‘Black Girl From The Bronx’ [WATCH]

Some people are getting a little mixy with races in today’s Lo’ Down. Jennifer Lopez faces criticism for calling herself a “black girl from the Bronx” on a new Spanish song. Some say she’s Afro-Latina, and some don’t agree, because when has J-Lo ever called herself Black?

In other news, social media users were in shock to see Ayesha Curry’s new hairdo when she posted an Instagram story post with blonde hair.

Listen to The Lo’ Down for more insane stories.

