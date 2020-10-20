Dave East might’ve made his bones in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood, but lately the man with “East” in his name has been shooting a lot of visuals out on the West Coast. Huh?! We ain’t mad though. It’s al love.

Keeping that California love going strong in his latest visuals to “Envy,” Dave once again politics out on the Left Coast to get lit with the homies and hits up Sunset Blvd. to get some shopping done while taking flicks with fans.

Moneybagg Yo meanwhile links up with DaBaby and City Girls for his clip to “Said Sum Remix” where everyone turns up one time for the cameras and flaunts major ice. Must’ve been hella cold on that sound stage.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Blacc Zacc, Tu Blanco, and more.

DAVE EAST – “ENVY”

MONEYBAGG YO FT. DABABY & CITY GIRLS – “SAID SUM REMIX”

TU BLANCO – “SIT DOWN”

BLACCC ZACC – “YEP”

BIG D & EASY MO BEE FT. BRUSE WANE, HOFFA, PERCEE P, WADAH & MONEY B – “EVERYWHERE”

B LEAFS FT. ELZHI, RAS KASS, M-DOT & LARGE PRO – “REAGANOMICS”

LADONNIS – “SMACKDOWN”

Dave East “Envy,” Moneybagg Yo ft. DaBaby & City Girls “Said Sum Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 10.19.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: