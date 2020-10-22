Justin Timberlake Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

The infamous *NSYNC member, Justin Timberlake, sets a well-needed thirst trap Thursday (Oct. 22). The singer posted a shirtless picture on Instagram, at the prime age of 19, using this image to spread an important message for this upcoming election.

“I think I was 19 here. That would have been 2000 … when I spent a lot more time in the gym it was also around the first time I voted.” “I just remember thinking voting was cool, and it all felt very… adult — I don’t think I really understood the weight of it all or took the time to learn what my choices of candidates really meant. Now, I know how powerful each of our voices can be.”

Being a father of two, JT expressed his reasons why this election is important. “This is about our children growing up in a world where racism is condemned, not tolerated”, he wrote. Also adding “it’s about ensuring that women are empowered everywhere decisions are being made. We have to vote so we don’t go backwards.”

Justin Timberlake used the photo as a motivation for the younger generation, encouraging them to get out to the polls, and vote. As well as using it to endorse former Vice-President Joe Biden and his VP candidate, Senator Kamala Harris.

Timberlake also made it evident that he’s voting early — by mail, this year. JT also included a link to the progressing youth voting initiative Nextgenamerica, which is an organization which is led by a coalition of young people, who helps their peers understand the importance of voting as well as voter registration.

Make sure you get out and vote! The 2020 Presidential election is happening now until November 3.