After months of teasing, Drake is finally giving fans a release date for his upcoming project “Certified Lover Boy”. The “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper took to Instagram Saturday to share a teaser for the upcoming project. In the teaser Drake recreates a number of his album covers including “Take Care” and “Nothing Was The Same,” and shared the project will drop in January of 2021.

An exact date for the project hasn’t been released.

