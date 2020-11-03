Prayers Up: DaBaby’s Brother Dies By Suicide [Report]

According to sources, DaBaby‘s brother has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

TMZ reported Glenn Johnson, DaBaby’s older brother, took his own life Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Glenn had posted a video of himself earlier in the day in a car with a gun, and he was visibly upset and crying.

In the video, DaBaby’s brother claimed he had been wronged a lot in the past. Not long afterward, our sources say he shot himself in the head and died. DaBaby posted in his Instagram story, “”My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family. Like I won’t give up all I got to see you, n****.”

This Story is developing …