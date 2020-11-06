NBA Has Agreed To Begin 2021 Season On Dec 22nd (Report)

Just a few weeks after the 2019-2020 NBA championship was awarded to The Los Angeles Lakers, talks about when the next season will start began. As of tonight, The National Basketball Players Association have reportedly tentatively approved NBA’s proposal to start the 2020-21 campaign on Dec. 22 and play a 72-game season which is 10 games less than a normal season.

There is no distinction weather this season will be held in arenas with fans or not. NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, has said that their hope is to have this next season played in front of fans but it all depends on the safety within the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related: NBA Players Reveal Life In The Bubble Was Really Hard For Them