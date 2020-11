Comedian, Kevin Hart is coming back to Netflix. Hart took to Instagram to announce he is releasing a new standup comedy special. The special titled “Zero F***s Given” will debut on Netflix on November 17th.

Hart captioned his post “Zero F***s Given”… Nov 17th!!!! #ComedicRockStarSh**”

This will be Hart’s sixth time teaming up with Netflix.

