3 Black DMV Engineers Revolutionize Dining Amidst Pandemic

As we celebrate Stacy Abrams, Keisha Bottoms, and our VP-elect Kamala Harris, the conversation has shifted to how black women consistently save the day, and Lavii, Inc. founder Rea Huntley is doing her part as a triple minority in the Tech space. She created Lavii, Inc. to simplify more everyday experiences– first in the food industry.

An estimated 40% of local bars and restaurants are projected to close due to financial hardship stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Lavii Smart Locker technology is the solution with pilot success stories as evidence.

The Backstory

One busy day Huntley realized she had wasted 20 minutes waiting in line for an order that was already waiting on her at the register. With the help of James Bagley and Marcus Gunn, the engineers developed the solution of a better way to carry out. The Lavii Smart Locker Technology is the perfect solution for third-party delivery drivers and consumers to retrieve made-to-order meals safely, securely, and easily for take-out and for restaurants to make fast food, fast!

After a successful pilot program, implementing the insulated lockers in multiple locations in the Washington, D.C. area to service over 3,000 orders since June, they have gotten amazing feedback from both the restaurants and their consumers. Watch their video (above) to learn more about Lavii.

Topics Team Lavii, Inc. are experts in:

Experience as a triple minority in tech: black, woman, and gay

Blacks in Engineering and Tech

How to gain funding for a new invention

The 2020 restaurant experience and COVID-19

How HBCUs like Bowie State prepares students for a career in tech

