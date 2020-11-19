Today’s Poll Question of the Day: What IF the (formerly) Washington Redskins decide to KEEP the “Football Team” moniker as permanent, as Jason Wright said is a possibility?

President's Weekly Brief: Next Player Uphttps://t.co/oCbFTsrwng — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 17, 2020

Today's @team980 Poll Question of the Day: "What IF the (formerly) Washington Redskins decide to KEEP the "Football Team" moniker as permanent, as @whoisjwright said is a possibility? — Steve Czaban (@czabe) November 19, 2020

What IF The Washington Football Team Decide To Make This Name Permanent? [POLL] was originally published on theteam980.com

