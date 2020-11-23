John Wall Talks The John Wall Family Foundation Thanksgiving Day Assist + More!

Tuesday, November 24th the John Wall Family Foundation will hold their annual Thanksgiving Day Assist. Of course this year things will be a little different with the enforcement of social distancing and required masks but the caring spirit Wall has always had for the DMV will still be prevalent.

John Wall joined DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva to share why it’s so important to him to continue surviving this community especially through the hard times so many people are facing right now. The John Wall Family Foundation (JWFF) is donating 1,000 dinners to families in SE, DC. At the event on Tuesday, the first 150 families will receive a $25 grocery gift card. JWFF has partnered with Henry’s Soul Cafe & Catering, JMA Solutions, Ethika, and Southwest Soda Pop Shop for the giveaway.

“In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to me to continue assisting families the best that I can. We are all in this together and we all need to do our part to help one another and uplift our communities.”

Wall has been dedicated to supporting the Ward 8 community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, he launched the 202 Assist Program which raised over $500,000 for families in Ward 8 that have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and are in need of rental assistance. Limited funding is still available and families should apply at www.202assist.com.

Watch John Wall’s full interview on The QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva below…

