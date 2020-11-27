Get Your Mind Straight DMV, That’s What Taraji Says!

First up DC, Mayor Bowser declared this past Monday, November 23, 2020, as a “Day Of Reflection” as we honor those who unfortunately lost their battles to COVID-19.

Congratulations goes to Recording Artists Noochie and Alex Vaughn who have made their debut in the Washington Post. The DMV music scene has been winning all year long and this is another attest to that notion.

Shoutouts goes our Southeast, DC sister Taraji P. Henson and her best friend and business partner Tracie Jade, also DMV’s Own, these two amazing ladies just got their new talk show “Peace of Mind” picked up by Facebook, joining the ranks of Red Table Talk, we love seeing our own WIN!

Our other DMV girl Oscar-Winning Actress Monique joins only fans, but wait she won’t be taking anything off, but will instead be bringing us in on her health journey and giving us tips on how we too can live a healthier life.

We want to say thank you and a round of applause for the City of Mount Rainer who gave out thanksgiving meals for all the families in need in the Mount Rainer area, they helped many families, and it’s beautiful to see DMV giving back.

Lastly, this weekend, Sohy Co-op will be having its Sohy Sidewalk Saturday event Saturday from 12pm-5pm, go eat, go shop and be merry and do not forget your mask. Also, The Downtown Holiday Market is now open through December 23 on 8th and F streets in NW.

Ladies & Gentlemen, this sums up What’s Going On DMV, follow me @TheMediaPrince on everything and follow the hashtag #WGODMV

