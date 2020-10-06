Taraji P. Henson To Host Show On Mental Health

Taraji P. Henson is getting her very own talk show.

Henson along with friend Tracie Jade Jenkins are teaming up for “Peace Of Mind With Taraji”. The show, set to air on Facebook Watch, will focus on mental health issues prominent in the Black community.

“I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversations around an issue that is near and dear to my heart,” Henson said in a statement.

“Peace Of Mind With Taraji” (tentatively set) is still in production and is slated to air later this year.

