Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rapper Casanova Wanted By FBI

Rapper Casanova Wanted By FBI

Casanova (real name Caswell Senior) is wanted by the FBI. The FBI released an old mugshot of the 34-year old rapper with the caption:

“We are still looking for Caswell Senior, aka Casanova, in connection with this case. He has connections to both NY and NJ. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

We are still looking for Caswell Senior, aka Casanova, in connection with this case. He has connections to both NY and NJ. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/W38fCnBFpt — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) December 1, 2020

Reports say Casanova’s name was given to them in an indictment following the arrest and charging of 17 other alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.

“The violence and drug activity committed by these gang members threatened the safety of our communities and placed innocent lives at risk. But thanks to the partnership and hard work of all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation, we were able to stop this violent criminal organization — and show that Gorilla Stone is actually not ‘untouchable.’”

They are asking for any help finding the rapper, but something tells us they are on their own with this one.

LeBron James Agrees To 2-Year $85 Million Extension With Los Angeles Lakers

Looks like LeBron James has just sealed the deal for another two year $85 Million Extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. This may seem like a no brainer for some, being that Jmaes helped the franchise win its 17th NBA championship but the official news surfaced Wednesday and the contract runs through 2023.

King James 16-year old son Bronny (LeBron James, Jr.) is a popular basketball player in his own right, for obvious reasons, and he’s caught the eye of many professionals already in the league. Rumor has it that he has plans to enter into the NBA League after high school as well. Talk about an entire WINNING! Congrats to LeBron James and his family!

